Jensen Ackles’s Twins Are Literal Carbon Copies Of Him (And Dean Winchester)
The ‘Supernatural’ star passed his endless supply of facial expressions on to his kids
Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Harris Ackles joined the list of celebs who had twins before it was cool late last year, but they're just now getting around to sharing more pics of adorable kids Zeppelin and Arrow. They first offered a glimpse of the twins back in January, but on Tuesday (March 7), Harris Ackles posted a collage that showcases the babies' emotional range, just like their dad on Supernatural.
We couldn't help but notice how much the twins' cute faces channel the expressions that their dad makes as Dean Winchester. Don't believe us? The proof is in the pudding.
Happy
Both have big grins and are clearly stoked about life.
Pouty
Ackles's fans are no strangers to his many pouty faces, and it looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Wondering
Both are openmouthed and wide-eyed, except one of them has teeth.
Smirking
Ackles perfected the smirk with this GIF, but the above pic better channels his newborn's expression. Both look like they're up to no good — as it should be.