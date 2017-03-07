Jensen Ackles’s Twins Are Literal Carbon Copies Of Him (And Dean Winchester)

Gabriel Olsen/GC Images

The ‘Supernatural’ star passed his endless supply of facial expressions on to his kids

Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Harris Ackles joined the list of celebs who had twins before it was cool late last year, but they're just now getting around to sharing more pics of adorable kids Zeppelin and Arrow. They first offered a glimpse of the twins back in January, but on Tuesday (March 7), Harris Ackles posted a collage that showcases the babies' emotional range, just like their dad on Supernatural.

We couldn't help but notice how much the twins' cute faces channel the expressions that their dad makes as Dean Winchester. Don't believe us? The proof is in the pudding.