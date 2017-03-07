Chanel Blasted Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Into Space

Today, Chanel hosted a totally normal fashion show. Absolutely nothing to see here. Except for ... well, uh ...

A spaceship emblazoned with the Chanel logo? Well, certainly that's just a prop ...

Nope, it actually took off. The spaceship lifted about 30 solid feet or so.

The models, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, kept quite calm, despite walking around a rocket that was literally launching.

Chanel typically doesn't go for subtlety when it comes to their fashion shows. Previously, they've held shows in spaces meant to recreate airports and grocery stores in their entirety.

As if the prospect of inhabiting a new planet wasn't already appealing enough, this Chanel spaceship has me SOLD. Imagine how chic we'd all look launching ourselves to Mars.