The Maze Runner’s Thomas And Newt Are Back Together — For Now

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

After a long, unnerving hiatus from filming The Death Cure, the final installment in the Maze Runner franchise, the Gladers are back together and ready to finish what they started.

Production was halted after star Dylan O'Brien was seriously injured on set last year. Thankfully, O'Brien seems to have made a full recovery and can begin filming again. The Maze Runner author James Dashner posted a group pic of the cast hanging out on Monday (March 6), but his caption just destroyed fans: "Please, Tommy, please.... pass the salt. Good to see these guys back together!!! #DeathCure."

The majority of comments on Dashner's Insta is of fans freaking out about having to relive one of the saddest, most gut-wrenching moments in The Death Cure. If you haven't read the book, turn away now! Dashner poked fun at Newt's (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) final line, when he begged Thomas (O'Brien) to kill him — and Thomas does:

"KILL ME!" And then Newt's eyes cleared, as if he'd gained one last trembling gasp of sanity, and his voice softened. "Please, Tommy. Please." With his heart falling into a black abyss, Thomas pulled the trigger."

Thanks a lot, James. Now I have to mourn Newt all over again — and prep myself to watch Brodie-Sangster die onscreen again (it was hard enough watching him perish as Jojen Reed on Game of Thrones). Really, thanks a ton.