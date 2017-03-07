George Michael’s Cause Of Death Determined By Coroner’s Report

Getty Images

George Michael's cause of death has been determined, according to a new report from the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter.

The coroner released a statement Tuesday (March 7) saying that the singer died of natural causes — specifically, that he suffered dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Michael died suddenly in December at 53. After his death, a series of now-deleted tweets from his partner Fadi Fawaz appeared to suggest that the singer had committed suicide. Michael's family spoke out against the speculation, and Fawaz later deleted his Twitter account.

"The investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries," the coroner's statement reads. "No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."