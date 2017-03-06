La La Land Is Getting A Glitzy Live Concert Tour

Summit Entertainment

Eight days after winning and then not winning the Oscar for Best Picture, it’s been announced that La La Land will take its musical magic on the road for a live concert experience. This was inevitable, people. And so is its kick-off venue: the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

On Monday (March 6), Lionsgate announced La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration, which will feature Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz conducting a 100-piece orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble. They’ll accompany the film with a live performance of its music, so yes, you can potentially listen to “City of Stars” in the actual city of stars.

Let’s be clear about one thing: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and John Legend are not part of the lineup. Instead, the performance will feature their original vocal tracks from the film. Basically, it’s a brand new way for you to enjoy the film and its soundtrack — and, to boot, there will be fireworks and a suggested dress code of “vintage Hollywood-inspired” attire.

La La Land in Concert will debut at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. A nationwide and world tour will follow — it’ll hit U.S. cities including Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, and Washington, before venturing abroad for dates in the U.K., Canada, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, and Turkey.

The tour announcement comes after Damien Chazelle's movie musical picked up six awards at the Oscars, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Clearly, the La La Land hype will continue well into 2017, and probably beyond.