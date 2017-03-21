Noah Cyrus Joins Miley In The Finger Tattoo Club

John Sciulli/Getty

Music is the lifeblood of the Cyrus family, so it's no wonder Noah — Miley's not-so-little sister — is working on her debut album. She dropped her first single, "Make Me (Cry)," last November with R&B singer-songwriter Labrinth. This release marked the official launch of her music career and her unofficial induction into the tiny finger tattoo club.

Noah recently revealed to MTV News that she quietly got a teardrop etched on her finger to honor the waterworks-themed song. It's her first finger tat and second piece of ink overall, as she also has the date of her grandfather's death on her shoulder.

Noah hasn't publicly shared photos of her teardrop yet, but Miley has so many finger tats — at least 10, to be exact — that it's easy to imagine what Noah's might look like. (She did, however, document her recent septum piercing, which involved a lot of blood and screaming. Ouch.)

Noah's hands will likely go back under the needle in the future as well. "I think I need to get a horseshoe on my finger with my mom because horses are kind of a [family] thing," Noah said about her next tattoo.

Fans who grew up watching Hannah Montana know horses are part of the Cyrus squad. Meet Constantine, Noah's "best friend" who sadly passed away last year:

"Please say hello to my grandfathers who are there with you and tell them all see you all soon with open arms," Noah shared when he died.

Cue even more teardrops.