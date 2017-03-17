13 Major Differences Between Beauty And The Beast And The Live-Action Remake

Disney

From Belle’s heartbreaking new backstory to a detour in Paris, let’s break down the live-action film’s biggest changes

Beauty and the Beast marked Disney Animation's return to fairy tales. Upon its release in 1991, the enchanting tale as old as time was beloved by critics and audiences alike, many of whom marveled at the film's transcendent animation — not to mention that its central heroine completely revolutionized what it meant to be a Disney princess. Considered a smashing success for the studio, Beauty and the Beast even scored a historic Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

So who the hell would be crazy enough to remake such a celebrated classic?

His name is Bill Condon, the man responsible for bringing Academy Award–winning musical Dreamgirls to life in 2006, who puts his theatricality to good use in Disney's live-action remake. Starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the title roles, Condon's Beauty and the Beast manages to capture the magic and whimsy of the original while also adding a bit of something that wasn't there before: depth. It's not that we necessarily needed to know what happened to Belle's mother, or how the Beast felt in the moments after he told Belle to return to her father — those details aren't essential to the plot — but knowing them makes the timeless tale feel even more complete.

Since we've seen the much-anticipated live-action remake opening today (March 17), let's dive into some of the biggest changes Condon made to the story.