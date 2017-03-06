Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools Because ‘It’s What’s Right’

Getty Images

He held a press conference where he promised to keep fighting for education

Chance the Rapper is putting his money where his mouth is by making a massive donation to Chicago Public Schools.

Last week, Chance met with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to discuss the ongoing funding crisis for his native city’s public-school system. After the meeting, Chance told reporters that he was disappointed with Rauner’s “vague answers” but tweeted that, come Monday morning, “I’ll have a plan.”

He wasn’t kidding around — Chance held a press conference this morning (March 6) to announce that he’s donating $1 million to CPS for arts and enrichment programs. The donation is funded by ticket sales from his upcoming tour and help from Live Nation, AEG, and independent promoters. He also plans to give $10,000 to a different Chicago public school for every $100,000 raised. The first recipient is Westcott Elementary School, where the press conference was held.

“This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about posturing. This is about taking care of the kids,” Chance said during the press conference, which was streamed via Instagram Live and Periscope. “As a private citizen, as a parent, and as a product of CPS, my interest is the children of Chicago. This is just the beginning.”

When asked by a reporter if he has a message for celebrities who he hopes will join his initiative, Chance revealed that he’s speaking today with fellow Chicago rapper Common about getting involved. He stressed, however, that no matter whether you’re a celebrity or just a concerned citizen, you should take action simply because “it’s what’s right.”

“Everybody has a voice and a hand on this,” the Grammy winner said. “And when I call on you, I’m gonna need your help and I’m gonna need you to respond.”

You could say he's really got his city doing front flips now.

Watch Chance’s full press conference below, via MTV’s Facebook live stream.