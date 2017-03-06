Family Bonding: Nick Cannon's Twins Spend Some QT With Baby Brother Golden

Donna Ward/Getty Images

Nick Cannon's twins Monroe and Moroccan have a brand-new playmate: baby brother Golden! And if the Wild 'N Out host's recent Instagram uploads are any indication, Dem Babies are smitten with the infant.

"Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!" the proud papa, who you can catch every Thursday on MTV, captioned the image above, which finds the darling five-year-old grinning widely as she proudly holds the munchkin. What a duo!

In addition, Nick posted another photograph from his #FamilyDay (while Golden enjoys a sweet snooze).

