Chrissy Teigen Bravely Reveals Her Struggle With Postpartum Depression

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is known for being a wildly candid open book, but there was one chapter of her life that she was reluctant to share with the world. Until now.

The 31-year-old model covers the April issue of Glamour, and inside, she reveals her struggle with postpartum depression. After she and husband John Legend welcomed their daughter Luna in April 2016, Teigen found herself constantly in pain, struggling to get off the couch, unable to eat for days in a row, spontaneously breaking into tears, and lashing out at those around her.

“I couldn't figure out why I was so unhappy,” she wrote. “I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I'm just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I'm just supposed to be a mom.’”

Finally, in December, she went to her doctor and was diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety. She started taking an antidepressant and plans to start seeing a therapist soon. She’s also found comfort in sharing her condition with family, friends, and, now, with the world.

“I just didn't think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need. But postpartum does not discriminate,” she wrote. “I couldn't control it. And that's part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I'm struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

Teigen wrote that she hopes her honesty will help squash the stigma surrounding PPD and comfort other women who may be struggling silently. Because, as she notes, “it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone.”