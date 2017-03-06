I’m counting down the minutes until her runway show tonight

This Behind-The-Scenes Look At Rihanna’s Next Runway Show Is Making Me So Hyper

Tonight marks the debut of Rihanna's third Fenty X Puma collection in Paris, a.k.a. PaRIH. As we all eagerly anticipate the runway show, Rihanna generously provided a few behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram this morning.

If you zoom in closely, you'll notice what appear to be trays of acrylic nails (RiRi's signature) in jewel tones, a marked difference from the pastels of her Marie Antoinette–inspired last collection.

What is she looking at?! Only time will tell.

This will also be our faces, later today, when we finally get to take in Rihanna's vision. Can't wait!