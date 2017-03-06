Beyoncé Got Silly With Blue Ivy At The Beauty And The Beast Premiere

Getty

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy brought their charm to the Beauty and the Beast premiere last week, and there are finally pics to prove it. On Monday (March 6), she shared the gorgeous photos of the Carters turning the event into family night via her website. Yellow may be Belle's signature color, but these photos — and Bey's flowing Gucci gown — will make you green with envy.

The professional cameras captured the fam's flawless grace and poise (they're seasoned pros by now), but the candid moments are just as special. Funny faces came out as soon as Jay Z stepped away — or perhaps he took these snaps, as we all know he's a loyal Instagram husband as well.

Like mother, like daughter. Hopefully the two soon-to-be Carters inherit the same sense of humor.