Catfish Sneak Peek: Alante Channels I Dream Of Jeannie To Describe His Online Love

Poof!

How would you feel if the love of your life often vanished into thin air in the blink of an eye?

In a sneak peek of this week's Catfish, below, a man named Alante says, well, it kind of sucks.

"It's a hit-and-miss thing with her," he tells Nev and Max. "We were talking every day -- text messaging every day. Then she disappeared. Then [after] two or three months without talking, she would pop back up."

"No explanation of where she went or what happened?" Nev asks.

"Nothing. She just disappeared," Alante says -- and to prove his point, he performs the legendary blink from TV's I Dream Of Jeannie.

But why is Alante so into Nevaeh (and willing to continue their kinda-odd relationship)? And is she really the only woman he's romancing? Watch the clip to find out, and catch Catfish Wednesday at 8/7c!.