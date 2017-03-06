Oh, Snap! Two OG Disney Channel Stars Just Had A Picture-Perfect Reunion

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images / Disney

Remember when That's So Raven and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody had an epic crossover episode more than a decade ago? Art really does imitate life, because there was an IRL crossover over this weekend.

Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea) from That's So Raven and Adrian R'Mante (Esteban) from Suite Life met up as celeb judges at the Soulstice talent competition in Irvine, California. "A little network called #DisneyChannel brought these two ... together," R'Mante captioned on Instagram.

Van der Pol shared the same pic on her Insta, writing, "When @DisneyChannel fam reunites 🙌🙌." She also hashtagged R'Mante's Suite Life character name, even though her fingers probably cramped up after all that typing: "#EstebanJulioRicardoMontoyaDeLaRosaRamirez... My fingers hurt 😂😂." She also posted a cute group pic of the celeb judges that just screams squad goals. More Disney fam reunions, please!