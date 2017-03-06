At yesterday's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Katy Perry revealed her new blonde pixie haircut IRL.

If it looks familiar, that's because Katy cited Scarlett Johansson — along with Miley Cyrus — as the inspiration behind her new, post-breakup look.

On the red carpet, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer explained: "Honestly, I tried to take my full head of hair platinum, and I had a lot of breakage. I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it.'"

She went on, “I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in, and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine. Look at Scarlett Johansson, who’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. We have the same haircut, and I saw her at an Oscars party and was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ You’re hot, you can be hot and look great with this kind of hair. Why not?”

Even celebrities look to other celebrities for hairstyle inspo. Let's just hope another fan doesn't lie to Katy about liking her hair, because this time it's not a wig — it's permanent!