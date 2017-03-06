Hannah Montana’s Bad Boy Jesse Is Now A Dad

Disney

Miley Cyrus's TV boyfriend is now a proud father, joining the many former Disney kids who today have kids of their own. Drew Roy, who played bad boy Jesse on the last two seasons of Hannah Montana, shared an adorable pic of his newborn on Instagram Sunday (March 5). "Our happy little bundle," the 30-year-old actor captioned a photo of him looking down lovingly at his sleepy boy.

Late last month Roy shared a sonogram and a heartfelt message about becoming a parent with wife Renee. "The anticipation of meeting this little boy is something so different than anything I've ever been [a part] of," he wrote, comparing the buildup to being a kid anxiously waiting for Christmas morning to arrive. "Imagining what he'll be like, who he'll become, who he'll help us to become. It simply is a miracle." D'aww, congrats to the new parents!