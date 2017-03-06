Miley Cyrus Was Her Sister Noah’s No. 1 Fan At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Getty Images

‘Get ready, everybody, because 2017 is about to be Noah’s year’

Before Noah Cyrus performed her new single "Make Me Cry" with Labrinth at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night (March 5), she got a glowing introduction from her No. 1 biggest fan on the planet.

Noah's big sister Miley Cyrus took the stage wearing a glittery "I ❤️ Noah" t-shirt and holding a big sign with the same message. "This next performer is without a doubt the coolest person that I know," Miley said. "I cannot wait for the entire world to get a load of her vision. She's who I wanna be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot because she's a lot younger than me. So get ready, everybody, because 2017 is about to be Noah's year."

Throughout Noah's knockout performance, Miley held up her sign just in case her little sis ever forgot how loved she was.

The young singer is building up a fan base of her very own, but Miley will always be her most enthusiastic stan.