Emma Watson Reminds Haters That Feminists Can Have Breasts, Thanks

UPI / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

'I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it!'

After a Vanity Fair photo featuring Emma Watson in a skin-showing ensemble kicked up a flurry of criticisms that took her to task for being a "hypocritical" feminist, the actress took a timeout from her Beauty and the Beast press tour to address the drama.

Frankly, she's had enough of this, and it's easy to see why. If you were a feminist and activist using your public persona to further causes you believe in — as Watson has, and does — you'd be pretty frustrated, too.

"It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is of what feminism is," she passionately explains to Reuters, who had asked for her response to the pointed comments made about the VF shoot.

"Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom. It's about liberation. It's about equality. I really don't know what my tits have to do with it!"

Same, tbh. Leave it to Watson to articulately outline exactly why someone bashing her choices and body-shaming is anti-feminist rhetoric. (Added bonus, though? Her facial expression at the 1:30 mark is the perfect pairing for her rebuttal.)