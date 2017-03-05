Adele Reveals That She's Officially Hitched

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

So much for keeping those nuptials under wraps!

Adele has been with her partner, Simon Konecki, for years, and the couple are parents to the adorable four-year-old Angelo. The status of their relationship has remained a secret, though, and the subject of plenty of "Are they or aren't they?!" chatter — until now.

At her concert in Brisbane, Australia, Adele just casually mentioned that she's, y'know, betrothed, and she did so while introducing one of her biggest hits — and one about heartache, at that.

"That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth," she said of "Someone Like You," the single off her 2011 smash album, 21. and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."

So, there you have it: Adele is a wifey, officially.

