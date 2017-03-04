Nicki Minaj Tries On A Notorious Lil' Kim Look In Paris

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Perhaps the first time a pasty was spotted in the front row this season

With some styles, the look belongs to the person who made it immortal. Jennifer Lopez has her deep-V (or high-V, too, technically?) dress from the 2000 Grammys. "Björk" and "swan" will forever be synonymous. No one can lay claim to Beyoncé's dazzling array of leotards (with metallic claws, natch), and Lil' Kim's boob-baring ensemble from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards is an ensemble that will live on in infamy.

Especially now.

Nicki Minaj hit the Haider Ackermann show at Paris Fashion Week on March 4, and her outfit was undeniably of the Lil' Kim stripe: Edgy, eye-catching, and opting to present one of her breasts and a sparkling pasty as the pièce de résistance of the head-to-toe look.

To refresh, here's Kim at the 1999 VMAs:

And here's another shot of Nicki at Paris Fashion Week:

An interesting and bold choice, considering Kim and Nicki's longstanding beef and Kim's cultural ownership of one-boobed garments. The rappers have been slinging barbs at each other for years, so this is a surprising throw to the Notorious K.I.M.

Either way, there are now two women on the planet who can effortlessly pull this cut off — even if one of them may as well have trademarked it back in 1999.