Justin Timberlake Wore A Star-Spangled Fanny Pack To Jessica Biel's Birthday Party

Justin Timberlake is a great performer with a flair for black tie attire, sure. But when it comes to other special occasions, he could use some help in the wardrobe department — especially if his party gear involves roller skates and an article of clothing that probably should've stayed back in the '80s where it belongs.

Jessica Biel turned 35 on March 3, and her hubby pulled out all the stops for her birthday by throwing her a roller skating bash and pouring his heart out on social media. First, Timberlake took to Instagram to gush about his beloved and why she makes him feel like "the luckiest guy in the world."

Then, the lights went down, the music turned up, and dude went for the funny bone instead of the heartstrings.

He donned a truly ridiculous ensemble that basically turned him into a locomotive, bedazzled version of the American flag and apparently forgot how baseball caps are supposed to work in the process.

Windbreaker. Socks. Jorts. A baby-deer-learning-how-to-walk stance. Sassy hip-pop. Timberlake's rink-ready, patriotic ensemble definitely guaranteed that Biel got the gift of giggles on her birthday, so here's hoping he'll let her borrow that fanny pack for the next celebration.