The Weeknd And NAV’s New Video Features Models As Far As The Eye Can See

NAV and The Weeknd are anything but stressed out in their grainy new video for “Some Way.” That’s because the Toronto stars are surrounded by a gaggle of models getting primped, posing for the camera, and vibing out to the chill track that’s got them feeling some type of way. Just another hard day at work for these two.

“Some Way” made headlines when it first dropped after fans suspected Weeknd was flexing on Justin Bieber with his braggadocios bars about stealing a dude’s girl (in this case, that’d be Selena Gomez, Abel’s current flame). Whether or not that’s the case, Weeknd is clearly unbothered by the whole thing — he and NAV have never looked more nonchalant than they do here.

As beautiful as their model pals are, though, can we all agree that the real star of this video is that aggressively cute black lab puppy? Just sayin’.

“Some Way” appears on NAV’s recently released self-titled debut mixtape. Take a listen to the project on SoundCloud here.