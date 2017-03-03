YouTube

Meghan Trainor Serves Look After Look In Her New Video

Meghan Trainor returned with the empowering anthem “I’m A Lady” last week, and now, she’s served up the single’s costume-heavy new visuals.

The 23-year-old cycles through a slew of looks in the vid: First she rocks out in a body suit with a diamond-studded collar, then she heads up a boardroom in sexy corporate threads. There’s also a pretty-in-pink look with a sparkly tiara, and even a jock ensemble complete with shoulder pads and a pink tutu. And for the big finale, she breaks out some sleek moves in a top hat, of all things.

The message here is clear: Women can be whatever the hell they want to be. Oh, and in case you were wondering: No, there are absolutely zero men in this video. Only girls who aren’t afraid to “laugh too loud” and “talk with a mouthful.”

“I’m a Lady” appears on the upcoming Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack, so now you know why Trainor’s music video co-stars were a bunch of small blue creatures.