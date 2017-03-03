Natalie Portman Welcomes A New Baby Girl

Getty Images

So THIS is why she skipped the Oscars

Turns out Natalie Portman had a great reason for skipping the Oscars this year: She quietly gave birth to her second child four days prior to the show.

The actress and her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, are the proud parents of a new baby girl named Amalia. Her rep told People today (March 3) that Portman gave birth on February 22 and that “Mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Portman, 35, and Millepied, 39, tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on the set of 2010’s Black Swan, which he choreographed. They are already parents to a five-year-old son, Aleph.

Portman was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress this year for her starring role in Jackie. A few days before the February 26 ceremony, she released a statement that read, “Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards. I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

Clearly, she was having quite the beautiful time herself. Congrats to the happy couple on their new addition!