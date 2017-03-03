Taylor Swift’s Reaction To Lorde’s ‘Green Light’ Is Peak ‘Cool Mom’

Getty Images

Lorde made her grand return to the pop sphere yesterday with “Green Light,” which, no, is not a Beyoncé cover and, yes, is the radiant first taste of her upcoming album, Melodrama. All over the world, fans raised their claws and busted out berserk dance moves in celebration, but perhaps no one was more excited than Ella’s besite Taylor Swift.

The distinguished squad chief took to Instagram to put her stamp of approval on “Green Light,” declaring it a “bop for the ages.” Along with an Apple Music screenshot of the song (she is nothing if not loyal to her businesses), Swift wrote, “g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages. ELLA I LOVE YOU.”

Hmm... “g2g”? “brb”? Is T. Swift just the #CoolestMom or what? When a fan on Tumblr suggested she overdid it with the acronyms, Swift fired back with this gem of a response, insisting, “more is more is the new less is more.”

All teasing aside, Swift isn’t the only celeb ecstatic for Lorde’s comeback. After the release of “Green Light,” the New Zealander got plenty of compliments and shout-outs from her celeb fans, including Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, and Halsey. See the best reactions below.