Rihanna Inspired Lena Dunham’s New ‘Tit Chandelier’ Tattoo

Rob Kim/Getty Images + Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Let the record show that Lena Dunham really, really, really loves Rihanna lately. (As she should, obviously.) She rocks Fenty x Puma kicks. She dances like nobody's watching at her shows. She would "do literally anything" for the pop star.

This time around, it turns out "anything" means "inking a design on my body forever that's in exactly the same place as Riri's boob tat."

On Thursday (March 2), Dunham shared a selfie featuring her brand new artwork: an intricate, black rendering of what she affectionately refers to as a "tit chandelier." (I can see it, tbh.)

She shouts out her artist, Oslo's own Trine Grimm, and thanks her for not calling her out for the blatant Rihanna-inspired locale of the tattoo. "This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement," she wrote on Instagram.

There's fandom, and then there's fandom. Dunham gets all the itals for this one.