BREAKING: Rihanna Is Dressed Like Your Fave Cartoon Older Sister
This beret and sunglasses combo is pure JUDY FUNNIE
Any devoted member of the Rihanna Navy knows a Dior front row is where we'll get a new, iconic look. And at today's FW2017 runway show, she did not disappoint.
Is it just me, or is Rihanna providing some serious Judy Funnie vibes?
The resemblance is startling.
Nickelodeon
I mean, she didn't take off her sunglasses. That's some true moody art-school teen commitment. God bless our one true fashion icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty.