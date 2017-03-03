BREAKING: Rihanna Is Dressed Like Your Fave Cartoon Older Sister

Any devoted member of the Rihanna Navy knows a Dior front row is where we'll get a new, iconic look. And at today's FW2017 runway show, she did not disappoint.

Is it just me, or is Rihanna providing some serious Judy Funnie vibes?

The resemblance is startling.

Nickelodeon

I mean, she didn't take off her sunglasses. That's some true moody art-school teen commitment. God bless our one true fashion icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty.