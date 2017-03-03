Emma Watson Staged A Harry Potter Reunion At The Beauty And The Beast Premiere

Getty Images

Emma Watson personally invited her former Hogwarts classmates to be her guests at the Los Angeles premiere of Beauty and the Beast. But in lieu of a summoning charm, Watson used the next best thing: WhatsApp.

According to Matthew Lewis, a.k.a. the man formerly known as Neville Longbottom, the starlet invited him along with a handful of other Harry Potter alum via the messaging app to the premiere of the live-action Disney remake on Thursday (March 2). "We had like a WhatsApp group, and she invited a whole bunch of us all over the place," he told People. The reunion also included another of Watson's Harry Potter co-stars: Tom Felton. (Of course Disney magic is the only thing powerful enough to bring Gryffindors and Slytherins together.)

While Felton didn't stop for pics on the red carpet, he did take selfies with a few lucky fans, all of whom were also probably crying in parseltongue from joy. As for Lewis, the 27-year-old walked the red carpet with his fiancée, Angela Jones, and when asked about Watson's career transformation from child star to leading lady, he showed nothing but admiration for his friend.

"People try to pigeonhole young actresses and tell them what they should and shouldn’t be doing," he told People. "Emma was always very keen to do whatever the hell she wanted to do, and I think she’s done that."

"She's hoping to use her experiences to try and help people, and I think that's absolutely fantastic," Lewis added. "I think that she’ll do it with Belle — Belle won't be a damsel in distress."

We know Watson said she doesn't really do selfies anymore, but do you think she'd bend her own rules to take a selfie with Neville and Draco and consequently destroy the internet? Here's hoping one shows up on Instagram soon.