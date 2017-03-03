Vacation Photos: Amber, Catelynn And Maci Are Chronicling Their Tropical Getaway

Catelynn Lowell's Instagram

Teen Mom OG is known for chronicling some unforgettable family vacations -- and now Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout are relishing another group getaway out of their homes. It's an MTV tropical holiday, a first for this gang!

The three mamas and their fellas Matt, Tyler and Taylor -- who will all be returning to MTV for a brand-new season on April 17 -- are currently soaking up the sun in Puerto Rico. No winter temps for this gang!

"Ladies I love you!" Cate captioned the Instagram image above with her cohorts. "We are awesome and strong!!! #3stooges."

Amber shared some fun Caribbean updates with Maci -- first up, getting silly with the always-entertaining dog filter.

And then showing off their mousey looks.

Keep on sharing pics, gals -- and enjoy your time together! Check out more of the trio's adventures, below, then be sure to catch them on Teen Mom OG on Monday, April 17 at 9/8c -- and stay with MTV News for more updates around the new season.