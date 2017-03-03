Ed Sheeran’s Cat Pretty Much Sums Up How Overwhelming An Album Release Can Be

Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

(That’s a different cat above, but just go with it)

You know that feeling when you've just finished up a massive project, and you're satisfied, but completely, utterly exhausted?

Ed Sheeran is now celebrating the drop of his new album, ÷, out Friday (March 3), which is his first since 2014's x. Though he hasn't given any indication that he's wiped out by the lead-up all the promo he's been doing, his cat — we're assuming it's his cat, anyway, as he keeps posting photos of it — is the poster creature for THIS IS A LOT.

If Sheeran's tired, it's understandable: We've already heard "Shape of You," "Castle on the Hill," and "Eraser," but now the rest of the ÷ album is out there for your listening pleasure, and he's been chatting about it nonstop.

Listen to "Perfect" below, and keep your eyes peeled for more of Sheeran's cute cat. This little dude (or dudette) is clearly one with Sheeran's psyche.