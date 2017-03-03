Iggy Azalea Returns With The Hypnotic New Track ‘Can’t Lose’

Getty Images

Iggy Azalea is back with her first new song of the year, a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert called “Can't Lose.”

Taken from her forthcoming album Digital Distortion, the new track is out now on Def Jam's Direct Deposit Vol. 2 compilation. On it, Iggy raps about all the money she's been raking in over the past year, album or no album.

As for that album, which was originally due out in 2016, Iggy offered an update on Twitter. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes,” she wrote. “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too — I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017. I really appreciate the patience and I'm so excited for all the new music.”

She noted that she'll be releasing new music all throughout March. “Can't Lose” is only the beginning of her comeback.