Mike Will Made-It, Migos, YG, 21 Savage Team Up On New All-Star Collab

Getty Images

When he’s not busy pulling the strings of the entire rap game and producing hits like "Formation" and "Black Beatles," Mike Will Made-It is somehow finding time for his own solo material. The Atlanta super producer is gearing up for the release of Ransom 2, the sequel to his 2014 mixtape Ransom. Today (March 3), he's previewed the project with the all-star collab “Gucci on My,” featuring Migos, YG, and 21 Savage.

Savage handles hook duty and kicks off the first verse with his nonchalant flow, before YG follows suit with some boisterous bars. Quavo and Co. shake it all up at the end, giving the rumbling, bass-heavy track a welcome jolt of energy.

Mike hasn’t revealed much of what to expect on Ransom 2, but he did hint that it’ll arrive sometime this month. Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee also teased the project, revealing there’s one song that features Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, and Kendrick Lamar. Other rumored guests include Miley Cyrus, Big Sean, and Drake, so we have plenty to look forward to from Mike and his A-list friends.