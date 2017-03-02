Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert Unleash Fiery Video For Fast 8 Collab

YouTube

See them 'go off' while previewing Vin Diesel and The Rock's blazing stunts

The Fate of the Furious doesn’t hit theaters until April 14, but fans can catch a glimpse of the action ahead in Travis Scott, Quavo, and Lil Uzi Vert’s stunt-heavy new video.

The three rappers form an all-star connection on “Go Off,” a high-energy cut from Fast 8’s stacked soundtrack. Scott and Quavo link up on the hook, declaring, “I’ma ride tonight/ I’m the master of my fate/ I’ma go off,” and each deliver a fiery verse, alongside Uzi Vert. In the accompanying video, we see Vin Diesel, The Rock, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Statham causing trouble behind the wheel, as they’re prone to do. Cue all the familiar scenery: car crashes, burning buildings, high-speed chases, and... Uzi Vert riding a wrecking ball? Yep, this vid’s got all that and more.

The Fate of the Furious soundtrack drops April 14 (the same day the flick hits theaters) and also features original tracks from Young Thug, Migos, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, and more.