Katy Perry Goes Full Miley With Her New Pixie Cut

Getty Images

Katy Perry is chained to the rhythm, but she’s not chained to a man, and she’s definitely not chained to her hair.

The “purposeful pop” singer (her words, not mine) shocked fans when she recently ditched her dark hair and hit the bleach. But apparently that was just a preview of the changes ahead — because now she’s gone full Miley Cyrus and chopped her ‘locks right off.

In her Instagram story from Thursday (March 2), Perry records her scissor-happy hairstylists giving her a platinum blonde pixie cut. “I’ve been wanting to do this since the day I met you,” one of the hairdressers, Chris McMillan, tells her, to which Katy responds, “I wasn’t ready.” She later says on camera that she’s “so happy” with her edgy new look, which you can see in the screenshots below.

Perry’s makeover comes just days after she and Orlando Bloom announced their breakup via a statement from their reps. The singer spoke out about the split for the first time today, slamming the idea that exes can’t be friends.

Sounds like our girl is ushering in her #KP4 era with a slew of changes — can’t wait to see (and hear) what other surprises she has up her sleeve.