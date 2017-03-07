It's not a true rap song without a little sexual innuendo — just ask the posse on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (or Nicki Minaj, for that matter).

In a sneak peek of Thursday night's episode, proud new papa Nick and his crew play a game of Flow Job, and the rap battle gets a little racy -- like when one WNO funnyman performs a freestyle based on the occupation of "umpire" and gives clues like, "Girl, we can skip every base, because when we have sex, it's going to be safe!" But when special guest Chris Paul takes on the grand finale -- and has to rhyme about his very own job as an NBA player -- the show suddenly turns PG-13 (teetering on R) thanks to a rap that TBH, made us blush.

What did Los Angeles Clippers point guard say? Watch the clip to find out, then catch Wild 'N Out this Thursday at 10/9c!