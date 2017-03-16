These Season 5 Are You The One? Couples Will Get A Second Chance

The Season 5 Are You the One? gang was the first in the series' history to fail at the game (THE SHOCK!) and leave paradise with empty pockets. But three perfect matches will get a second chance to walk away with some loot -- and hopefully build on the unique connections they forged in Fiji with their scientifically proven compatible partner. Point, blank, period!
Without further ado, here are the six guys and gals who will join the other fan-favorite couples going for the top title on the brand-new, juicy spin-off Are You the One: Second Chances. Stay with MTV News for more updates, and don't miss the series premiere on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c!
James Hartley
The aspiring dentist was certainly in the thick of the action -- from her initial spark (and negative Truth Booth result) with Andre and that controversial love triangle with Kam and Eddie (and that shocking sexcapade!) to the Ozzy/Hannah drama. But now that we know the Staten Island guy is her one, will romance blossom this time around?
Only two couples ventured to the Honeymoon Suite -- and Hayden and Carolina were the second pair to join in on the alone time. It seemed like they were hitting it off when asked at a Match-Up ceremony (they did "explore each other in an appreciative manner"), but did they join the ranks of other AYTO perfect match success stories who have been enjoying a relationship in the real world?
If the charismatic duo had sat next to each other during that fateful last evening, the crew would not have heard Ryan Devlin declare, "You've lost!" (he partnered with Shannon, while she was with Tyler). It remains to be seen how well they really know each other -- after all, the MTV matchmakers put them together for a reason, and they were unable to see why when it mattered most.