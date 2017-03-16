These Season 5 Are You The One? Couples Will Get A Second Chance

James Hartley

The Season 5 Are You the One? gang was the first in the series' history to fail at the game (THE SHOCK!) and leave paradise with empty pockets. But three perfect matches will get a second chance to walk away with some loot -- and hopefully build on the unique connections they forged in Fiji with their scientifically proven compatible partner. Point, blank, period!

Without further ado, here are the six guys and gals who will join the other fan-favorite couples going for the top title on the brand-new, juicy spin-off Are You the One: Second Chances. Stay with MTV News for more updates, and don't miss the series premiere on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c!