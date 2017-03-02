Getty Images

Future Performed On Ellen , So Now Your Mom Probably Knows Who He Is

I don’t know when it happened, but The Ellen DeGeneres Show has become a hotbed of awesome rap performances. From Chance the Rapper trashing an imaginary boardroom to Big Sean partying with senior citizens, the daytime TV juggernaut has given us some crazy, fun hip-hop moments in the past year.

The latest such example is Future’s joyous rendition of “Incredible,” a standout track from HNDRXX, one of two albums he released in a two-week span. The love-struck cut is one of the project’s cleanest ones (he raps about hot yoga!), so it’s a solid pick for the daytime TV crowd. Backed by DJ Esco and a live band, the Super Trapper croons his way through the number while wearing a hoodie emblazoned with Jimi Hendrix’s mugshot and bouncing around on ornate rugs. I think it’s safe to say he won over a new fan or two with this one.

Future’s self-titled album topped the Billboard 200 when it was released last month, and its swift follow-up, HNDRXX, is projected to take the top spot this week. If it does, Future will be the first artist ever to have back-to-back No. 1 debuts.