14 Movies You Forgot Came From The Wonderful World Of Disney
Hell, presidents, and Justin Timberlake, oh my!
The late ’90s and early ’00s gave us magical movies starring the likes of Justin Timberlake, Will Friedle, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and we'll be forever grateful. For that, we owe a lot of thanks to a special programming block on ABC known as The Wonderful World of Disney. From 1997 to 2005, the collaboration between Disney Channel and Walt Disney Pictures produced original content and re-aired beloved films like Toy Story and Pirates of the Caribbean.
Many of the original movies that came from TWWOD have been mistaken for Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) over the years, but the easiest way to differentiate between the two categories is to find out where the movie originally premiered; DCOMs premiered on Disney Channel, while TWWOD films premiered on ABC.
Toothless — October 5, 1997ABC
Who knew the story of a woman forced to be the tooth fairy or forever be stuck in limbo would work well as a kids’ movie? Kirstie Alley headlined this early TWWOD movie.
Tower of Terror — October 26, 1997Walt Disney Television/ABC
Two years after Kirsten Dunst fought off rogue animals from a supernatural board game, she had to deal with the ghosts of people who mysteriously died in an old elevator accident. Pretty Little Liars mom Nia Peeples also starred.
Angels in the Endzone — November 9, 1997ABC
Your ’90s boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, headlined this sequel to the 1994 film Angels in the Outfield. Angels helped out a sucky football team, even though only Simon from 7th Heaven (David Gallagher) could actually see them.
Mr. Headmistress — March 15, 1998ABC
The story about a former convict being forced to go incognito as a headmistress of an all-girls school was a surprisingly charming tale.
Safety Patrol — March 29, 1998ABC
Bug Hall played a kid who desperately wanted to be part of his school's badass safety patrol squad. Halloweentown's Phillip Van Dyke played a bully at the school.
My Date with the President's Daughter — April 19, 1998Disney
Will Friedle played magic-loving Duncan who inadvertently went on a date with the POTUS's daughter (Elisabeth Harnois), getting caught up in all kinds of crazy shenanigans over the course of one adventurous evening. Friedle even said he'd be down for a sequel "if someone comes up with a great story for a second" film.
Sabrina Goes to Rome — October 4, 1998ABC
Traveling to Rome before Lizzie McGuire made it cool, Sabrina explored the historical city, hoping to help her aunt Sophia.
A Knight in Camelot — November 8, 1998ABC
Whoopi Goldberg was transported back to medieval times in this twist on Mark Twain's classic novel, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court.
A Saintly Switch — January 24, 1999ABC
A spin on Freaky Friday, this film had a husband and wife switch bodies, instead of a mother and daughter. An OG Disney Channel Original Movie star, Shadia Simmons, costarred.
Sabrina Down Under — September 26, 1999ABC
This sequel to Sabrina Goes to Rome showed us what happens when you crush on a merman.
H-E Double Hockey Sticks — October 3, 1999Disney
Remember when Disney made a movie about hell, demons, and stealing souls? Because you totally should.
Switching Goals — December 12, 1999Warner Bros. Pictures/ABC
Surprisingly, only one of the Olsen twins' many movies was part of TWWOD, and it was their "let's trade places on these soccer teams" masterpiece.
Life-Size — March 5, 2000Walt Disney Television/ABC
Who could ever forget that time Tyra Banks played a doll that Lindsay Lohan accidentally brought to life? Maybe one day we'll finally get that sequel.
Model Behavior — March 12, 2000Walt Disney Television/ABC
In Justin Timberlake's feature-film debut, his character got mixed up with two girls who decided to switch places, à la The Prince and the Pauper.