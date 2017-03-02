American Horror Story's Evan Peters Stars In A New Music Video And Doesn't Kill Anyone

Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

American Horror Story veteran Evan Peters took a break from his many murderous, serial-killing personas to play a hopeless romantic. In the music video for The Grand Southern's "Traded Heaven," Peters is totally carefree, driving around in a convertible with The Secret Life of the American Teenager's Renee Olstead.

Directed by Ryan Eggold from The Blacklist, the clip has a grainy, vintage feel. Peters's character gets into an argument with his gal, but later sees the error of his ways and wins her back with flowers. We're digging this side of the AHS star. Check out the sweet video below.