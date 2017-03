How is this possible?

At Balmain's F/W 2017 runway show yesterday, Zayn Malik sat front row to support Gigi Hadid, like a good supermodel boyfriend should. However, unlike a good supermodel boyfriend, he upstaged her with a brand new haircut.

Is it just me, or does this haircut have everything? It's like, clean cut, yet floppy, but ALSO has perfect face-framing bangs. Do I dare I call it a...sideways mullet?

King of versatile male haircuts.