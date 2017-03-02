We Finally Have A Release Date For Rihanna’s Second Puma Collection

Getty Images

Rihanna has had a busy week. First she was accepting her Humanitarian of The Year Award from Harvard, and now she's managed to fit in another charitable act: announcing the next release date for her Fenty x Puma shoe collection.

It's been a few months since Rihanna has graced us with a new shoe, but this spring collection will be worth the wait. According to Puma's website, the first release will be a new slide featuring a satin strap.

These look pretty similar to the shoes that were featured in Rihanna's SS17 Marie Antoinette-inspired runway show and the satin sneakers put on display at Puma's annual press conference last month.

You can get your hands on a pair of slides next Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. EST. That is, if they don't sell out immediately. Rihanna's collaborations are notoriously prone to disappearing fast; I'm lining up my credit cards now.