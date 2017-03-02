Cole Sprouse And Suite Life’s Mr. Moseby Reunited Thanks To Riverdale

Disney

Nobody's been a bigger supporter of Cole Sprouse's return to acting on Riverdale than his former co-star Phill Lewis, a.k.a. Mr. Moseby from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Since Riverdale's pilot hit The CW in January, Lewis has been tweeting about the Archie comics mystery, tossing in a Suite Life pun every now and then for good measure.

But on Thursday (March 2) — hours before the newest Riverdale episode airs — Lewis posted another video, wondering aloud what's in store for the characters. He then pans the camera to reveal Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, eating an apple and looking hella mysterious.

Seriously, no one's a bigger Riverdale stan than Mr. Moseby himself. Whether he's quoting Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) lines, wondering about Jughead's middle name (a few times, in fact), or just giving his hot takes, Lewis is a bonafide fan, putting your stanning to shame.