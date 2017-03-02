Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Cabello And Every Rapper Ever Are Officially On The Fast 8 Soundtrack

The Fate of the Furious isn't scheduled to hit theaters until April 14, but Camila Cabello is too stoked about the soundtrack — and the fact that she's on it — to keep the tracklist to herself.

Cabello revealed that not one, but two versions of her collaboration with Pitbull and J Balvin, "Hey Ma," will be featured in the eighth film of the Fast & Furious franchise. Cabello dropped hints of the team-up a couple weeks back, and it's great that "Hey Ma" will get the bilingual treatment with two cuts — one English, one Spanish — on the film's soundtrack.

She, Mr. Worldwide, and Balvin are in great company, too — and theirs isn't the only star-powered collaboration on the album. Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and PNB Rock join forces for "Gang Up"; G-Eazy and Kehlani will duet on "Good Life"; "Go Off" has Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and Travis Scott hopping on a track together; and Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sage the Gemini bring "Don't Get Much Better" to the F8 table. Quavo's also getting a multi-track workout, as Migos are contributing a new song, "Seize the Block," as well.

This is shaping up to be a seriously revving display of high-octane talent, so "vroom vroom," indeed.