Why Did Ed Sheeran Bash Justin Bieber’s Face With A Golf Club?

Friends don't let friends tee off on their own damn faces, but then again, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber aren't just your typical dudes grabbing beers on a night off.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Sheeran recounts a ridiculous night out with Bieber that involved one pop star whacking the other in the head with a golf club. Yup. A GOLF CLUB.

"We were in Japan," Sheeran tells the Guardian. "We'd been out to a dive bar. He just drank water, and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth, and told me to hit it out of his mouth."

This ended about as well as one would expect. "I was like, 'Fuck, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one... That was one of those 'What the fuck?' moments."

They're both used to hits, but, uh, not like this.