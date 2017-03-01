Bruno Mars Flaunts His Fancy Footwork In ‘That’s What I Like’ Video

YouTube

Bruno Mars has given the people what they like: a brand new video.

After performing his latest single, “That’s What I Like,” at the Grammys last month, Mars shows off his explosive dance moves in the slinky bop’s cartoonish clip. He appears solo — wearing a silk shirt, track pants, and shades — and reenacts the song’s lyrics while animations appear all around him. The fleet-footed singer spent all day teasing the new vid, and apparently edited it in a mere two hours. Quite the impressive turnaround.

Check out the latest addition to Mars’s stylish 24K Magic era below.