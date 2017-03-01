Ariana Grande ‘Loved’ Mac Miller Before They Even Started Dating

Getty Images

If Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s relationship was a romantic comedy, it’d have to be When Harry Met Sally. Just like the titular characters, the musicians knew each other for years before they started dating in 2016, but just needed time to reach their rom com–esque fairytale ending.

Grande describes the couple's journey to love in the April issue of Cosmopolitan, recalling how she met the rapper when she was 19.

“We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent,” she said. “We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. ... We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

So why’d it take so long to dive into a relationship together? Simple: Grande’s a goddamn independent woman who didn’t consider falling in love a necessity for her wellbeing, thank you very much.

“I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me. I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete,” the 23-year-old explained. “You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”

Words we can all live by.