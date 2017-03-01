Kendrick Lamar Reveals The Themes Of His ‘Very Urgent’ Next Album

Getty Images

A lot’s changed in the world since Kendrick Lamar dropped his third album, 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly, and its subsequent compilation of demos, last year’s untitled unmastered. So for an artist as politically and socially charged as K. Dot, it’s no surprise to learn that his next project will tackle the “wayward” direction everything’s gone since then.

The Compton MC covers the latest issue of T Magazine alongside Beck and Tom Waits, and in the accompanying interview, he sheds some light on his upcoming fourth album.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” he said. “To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

Lamar referred to his next album as being “very urgent,” and compared the theme of it to having a daughter who grows up and makes her own choices even if they come into conflict with her father’s.

“One day, I may have a little girl ... She’s gonna grow up. She’s gonna be a child I adore, I’m gonna always love her, but she’s gonna reach that one point where she’s gonna start experiencing things,” he said. “And she’s gonna say things or do things that you may not condone, but it’s the reality of it and you know she was always gonna get to that place. ... Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”

Lamar remained tight-lipped about other details of the intriguing project, like a title and a release date, but it’s great to hear he’s back in the studio with a fresh vision and a clear purpose.