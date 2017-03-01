JWOWW And Roger Mathews Just Made Absolutely Sure They're Done Having Children

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews have always been honest (and humorous) when discussing their relationship and two children Meilani and Greyson. And now, the doting dad just got candid about a recent family decision.
"Before they were taken to market today and slaughtered, my balls served their purpose well with these two," the erstwhile Snooki & JWOWW star captioned the selfie with his clan, above. "I am forever blessed to have the family I have. #Lucky"
That's right: The always-entertaining MTV alum just had a vasectomy, and these Jersey Shore lovebirds are done having children. And in true Rog fashion, he made sure to chronicle the permanent birth control method every step of the way with a few Instagram videos. First up, en route to the procedure (you have to love Jenni's comment):
From there, Rog captured the initial moments after his trip to the operating room (and showed off his underwear):
And a post-surgery update from home (Grey's face!):
Wish Roger a speedy recovery and, just because, relive the early days of his and JWoww's firstborn in the special Snooki & JWOWW clip below.