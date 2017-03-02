‘Lady Problems’: Melanie Lynskey On Becoming An ‘Invisible’ Over-30 Woman In Hollywood

Getty

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Teo Bugbee and Rachel Handler interview the fabulous Melanie Lynskey. Melanie's in the new movie I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, an eccentric crime-thriller-cum-dark-existential-comedy (just watch it) that won Sundance's Grand Jury Prize and premiered on Netflix last week. We talk to Melanie about the film, why she's such a consistently calming presence in indie cinema, how she sometimes feels "invisible" as a woman over 30 in Hollywood, and how she keeps herself from disappearing into her consistently morose characters. Later, we play a game with Melanie called "Trivia About Yourself," in which we quiz her about her 20-plus years of incredible movies.

Listen to “Lady Problems” on Spotify or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Find Rachel, Hazel, and Teo on Twitter and say hi, and call us up with your Lady Problems at 205-677-5239 — yes, that is 205-677-LADY, and if you think we’re not going to remind people of that every single week, then you must not know Lady Problems.