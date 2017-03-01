Backstreet Boys Totally Accidentally Gave NSYNC Their First Big Hit

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage + Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beatles or Stones. Backstreet Boys or NSYNC. Some age-old questions don't have a yes or no answer, but when Backstreet Boys were asked if they envy their boy band competition in any capacity, they came back with a solid yes — as far as the hits are concerned, anyway.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, two of the Backstreet Boys — AJ McLean and Nick Carter — admitted that they were fans of their rivals' work. Turns out there are two songs they wish they could've lent their voices to instead of Justin Timberlake and Co.

“That song's dope,” AJ McLean says of “(God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time on You.” Nick Carter's pick is a bit more of a surprise, but not because of the song selection: He's a fan of “Tearin' Up My Heart,” and reveals that that hit could've easily been his own.

“We actually turned it down because we didn’t have time to record it or something,” he told EW. “We should have taken it.”

The first massive NSYNC single was technically sloppy seconds?! Damn.